Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

