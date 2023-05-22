Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,296 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LSI opened at $130.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.