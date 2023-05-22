Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,810 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.07 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

