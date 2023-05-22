CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,557,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $297,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 407.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.