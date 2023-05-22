Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Issue $0.51 Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5104 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,600 ($32.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.32) to GBX 2,545 ($31.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.18) to GBX 2,350 ($29.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,700 ($33.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

