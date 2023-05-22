CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 5,660.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CLGN stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective on the stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

