Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

