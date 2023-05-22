Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Announces $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of CNAF stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

