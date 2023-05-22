Comparing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Borr Drilling has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -65.98% -18.95% -5.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Borr Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $887.25 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.50 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -3.97

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

