Contrasting Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Hyzon Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $8.90 million 13.25 -$12.14 million ($0.12) -4.02

Analyst Ratings

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 1 5 0 0 1.83

Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 794.15%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49% Hyzon Motors -363.43% -14.27% -10.95%

Volatility & Risk

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rice Acquisition Corp. II beats Hyzon Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.