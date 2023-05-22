Contrasting Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Steakholder Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $1.88 billion 2.11 $322.33 million N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.45

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tate & Lyle and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 1 1 0 2.50 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.56%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats Steakholder Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink. The Primary Products segment offers meal and industrial commodities for customers in the North American market. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

