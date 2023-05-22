Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.31.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

