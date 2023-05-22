CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CorVel were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $205.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at $70,167,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $562,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 385,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,167,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,229 shares of company stock worth $11,543,587. 48.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

