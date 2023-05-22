Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.59. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.
About Crédit Agricole
