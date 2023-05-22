Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $186.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

