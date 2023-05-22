CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 268,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

