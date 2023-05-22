Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1861 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $44.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

