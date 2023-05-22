Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1861 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $44.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
