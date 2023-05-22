Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DE opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.90. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

