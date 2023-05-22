DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,063,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

