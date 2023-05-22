Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

