DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 6.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.