Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,463 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $102,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $267.48 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $261.01 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.63 and its 200 day moving average is $319.58. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

