Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,814 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $105,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.