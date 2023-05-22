Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,319 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $103,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $200.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

