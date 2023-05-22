Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $102,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 35.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

