Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $105,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

