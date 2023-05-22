Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $103.18 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $103,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $755.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $708.86 and its 200-day moving average is $653.54. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $768.79.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.