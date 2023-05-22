Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.02 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $106,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

CMG stock opened at $2,106.22 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,819.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,624.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

