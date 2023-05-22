Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.40 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $106,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $44.73 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.