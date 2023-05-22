Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.25 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $108,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $13,065,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $12,636,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $416,103. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.