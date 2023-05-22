Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $111.24 Million Stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $111,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

