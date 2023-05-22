Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,820,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $103,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Manulife Financial by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $19.34 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

