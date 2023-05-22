Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 143,493 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $111,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

