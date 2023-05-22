Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 221,446 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $111,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

WGO stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

