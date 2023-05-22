Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 303,020 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $103,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

