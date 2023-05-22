Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 37,521 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $101,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,270,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,825,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 251,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $119.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

