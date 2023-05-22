Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $102,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

