Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,587 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $104,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $229.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

