Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,827 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,649,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $102,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 422,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of FIBK opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,022. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

