Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,668 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,592,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $104,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.