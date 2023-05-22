Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $100.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

