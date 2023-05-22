DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,044,973 shares of company stock worth $41,001,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

