Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

