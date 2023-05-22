Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elastic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

