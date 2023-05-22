Elders Limited Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:EDESY)

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2307 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

EDESY opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11. Elders has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Elders Ltd. is engaged in providing financial, real estate services to rural, agricultural and automotive businesses. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of agricultural products and services through a common distribution channel.

