Elders Limited Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:EDESY)

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2307 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Elders Trading Down 15.7 %

Shares of EDESY stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11. Elders has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Ltd. is engaged in providing financial, real estate services to rural, agricultural and automotive businesses. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of agricultural products and services through a common distribution channel.

