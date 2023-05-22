EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 109.1% in the third quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $85.80 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89.

EnerSys Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

