Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$27.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.32.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

