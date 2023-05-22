Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $99,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

