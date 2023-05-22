Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $102,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

